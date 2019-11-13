Henry Segura quadruple murder trial: Segura takes the stand

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After the state rested its case against Henry Segura in the fourth day of the quadruple murder trial, Segura took the stand himself as the defense's first witness.

Segura is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her three children , including his own 3-year-old son. All four were found dead inside their home in November 2010.

Jurors started to listen to a phone call recorded when Segura was in a Minnesota jail soon after his arrest in September 2011. An accompanying transcript was missing pages, so they listened to that following witness testimony.

Dr. Kevin McElfresh took the stand. He specializes in forensic DNA analysis, particularly DNA mixtures.

McElfresh specializes in complex mixtures of DNA. He testified that he helped to identify remains in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and remains in the wake of the 9-11 terror attacks.

When asked why he is able to interpret DNA that FDLE cannot, he likened it to a doctor sending a patient to a specialist.

“I have an inordinate amount of experience,” McElfresh said citing 30 plus years in the field.

McElfresh was hired by the state to examine a DNA sample taken from the bathtub grab bar where all three children were found dead. He was paid $250 an hour by the state to do so.

An FDLE analyst who testified Tuesday said the sample’s low levels did not meet their guidelines and she was not able to include or exclude Segura from depositing DNA on the grab bar.

McElfresh testified that when he analyzed DNA from the grab bar it showed that Brandi Peters and twins Tamiyah and Taniyah were all present and so was Henry Segura. He said Javante’s DNA was not there.

He claimed the DNA mixture on the bathtub grab bar is 700 billion times more likely to come from these individuals than anyone else in the world.

The defense claimed an audit found McElfresh's company botched DNA tests in Illinois, and a multi-million dollar contract was cancelled because of it.

The judge declined the defense's request for the jury to hear the audit.

Following that, prosecutors started to play a recording of a phone call Segura made while in a Minnesota jail.

The state has rested its case against Henry Segura after four days of testimony.

The defense promptly asked the judge to acquit Segura, calling the case “very circumstantial.” The state countered by citing DNA, phone records and lies.

The judge denied the defense motion.

Henry Segura was the first witness to testify for the defense.

