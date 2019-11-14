Henry Segura quadruple murder trial day 5: Convict claims responsibility for murders

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A gang member and convicted drug trafficker took the stand Thursday in the Henry Segura quadruple murder trial and claimed responsibility for killing Brandi Peters and her children.

Throughout the trial, you can watch a live feed from the courtroom on our Facebook page or at wctv.tv/livestream2.

James Carlos Santos says he is a member of the Vice Lords gang and recruited fellow gang members to kill Peters for skimming and stealing $90,000.

“She transported narcotics for me,” Santos said.

“When you bring a person into your organization, you’re responsible for them, vouch for them,” Santos testified. “I had to let it be known that I’m the reason she’s no longer here.”

Santos said he first met Peters at “a mall here in Tallahassee” and offered her a chance to make money picking up cars and drugs In Tallahassee and Atlanta and make occasional trips to Chicago and Texas.

Santos says he “didn’t want to be too hasty,” so he offered Peters a chance to return some of the money and drugs.

Santos said there were seven people involved in the hit on Brandi Peters.

Santos says he ordered them to kill her and dig up her yard to see if she had any drugs or money buried there, but that “didn’t happen.”

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.