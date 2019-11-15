Henry Segura quadruple murder trial day 6: Defense rests case, state calls rebuttal witnesses

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tameika Hawkins-Clark was the first witness to take the stand in day six of Henry Segura’s quadruple murder trial.

She appeared on tape due to illness, the judge said.

Hawkins-Clark testified she and Segura have a daughter together and that she had him thrown in jail for non-payment of child support. She testified that Segura later had the monthly amount reduced and regularly paid her more than $500 a month in support and often gave additional money for pageants and other expenses.

Hawkins-Clark said Segura repeatedly asked her to take him off child support. She testified that despite that, Segura showed no resentment toward their daughter and had a “positive” relationship with her.

Following Hawkins-Clark's testimony, a crime scene reconstruction expert took the stand. Michael LaForte testified he reviewed crime scene photos, blood spatter patterns and autopsy photos.

"There was a prolonged struggle in this area," LaForte says. He also says the position of her arm was "indicative of her being dragged" by her attacker.

He said after reviewing the autopsy photos and findings, he concluded Peters suffered more than 17 blunt force impacts to her head, and some of those injuries were caused by “a long heavy object like a baseball bat or a two by four.”

"It requires a lot of force," LaForte said. "It was a lot of overkill."

On cross examination, LaForte said the nature and severity of Peters' injuries could be indicative of a lot of anger.

He said in his opinion, her injuries could not have been caused by the butt of a .32 caliber gun.

LaForte finished his testimony around 10 a.m., and the defense promptly rested its case.

After a break, the state started to call rebuttal witnesses.

