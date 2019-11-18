Henry Segura quadruple murder trial day 7: Testimony continues

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Testimony in the quadruple murder trial of Henry Segura is expected to wrap up later in the day.

Segura is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Brandi Peters and her three children, including his own son, back in November 2010.

A crime scene reconstruction expert is now testifying for the defense. Michael Knox is reviewing photos from the crime scene.

He testified that Peters’ bedroom was in disarray and her phone cord had been both cut and torn.

Knox testified that there were blood stains in the bedroom, but the amount of blood stains and spatters increased dramatically moving through the hallway and foyer.

Knox testified that he believes a struggle started in the bedroom and moved toward the living room and foyer.

He documented bullet holes In Peters bedroom, bathroom and closet door.

Knox also said based on blood smears it appears Peters’ ran out of the bedroom.

Knox testified that he would have swabbed an unlocked bathroom window and a bracelet found on the floor for DNA.