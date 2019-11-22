Henry Segura reporting to state prison to begin life sentence

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Court records show convicted murderer Henry Segura is on his way to state prison to begin serving consecutive life sentences.

Records show he left the Leon County Detention Facility just before 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Segura was found guilty of the murder's of Brandi Peters, three-year-old Javante Segura and six-year-old twins, Tamiyah and Taniyah Peters this past Tuesday and was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

