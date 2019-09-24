"He's lived it": Briles, Noles comfortable with Hornibrook under center

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Calm, cool and collected; that's exactly how Alex Hornibrook looked at quarterback on Saturday.

After a second-half injury to James Blackman, the Wisconsin graduate transfer was thrust into action against Louisville.

The moment was none to big fo the experienced signal caller, either; despite the Seminoles losing a lead in the fourth quarter, Hornibrook's play kept FSU alive as they mounted their comeback.

And, more than his two touchdowns, it was his poise that helped keep the Noles offense from sputtering.

It was Hornibrook's veteran moxy that offensive coordinator Kendal Briles says was exactly the calming presence his team needed and might just need again this weekend against NC State.

"He's not a guy where he's, you know, scared to get on the field, hadn't done it before, doesn't know what's gonna happen. He's been there, he's played in big games and been in big stadiums, played in front of large crowds," Briles explained. "So all that plays into just the experience factor and you can't buy it, you gotta live it. He's lived it and we're fortunate that we have him."

