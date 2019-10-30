High School High Tech students visit VSU

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 30, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Students had a helping step towards success Wednesday as Valdosta State University held its first Transition Fair.

Nearly 200 high school students got their first take on what could be their next chapter after graduation. The Transition Fair was designed for students in the High School High Tech program. It's a statewide non-profit which helps students with disabilities, in order to prepare them for the next step after high school, whether that's pursuing a career of college education.

On Wednesday, students had a chance to tour the university, hear from speakers, receive social media etiquette advice and check out vendors of campus resources. The event was meant to show these students they can do anything they set their minds to, and there are resources available to help them get there.

Director of the Access Office Dr. Sonja Wright-Smith said one of the challenges for students is that they aren't aware of programs that are available, or that accommodations can be made in order for them to succeed. For example, students with vision impairments or who are hard of hearing can get alternative text books.

One of their goals is to empower students to advocate for themselves, and seek out the help they need.

"K-12, we have the parents and teachers that are advocates for the students. But once they come to post-secondary education, we have to teach them to advocate for themselves. They should be able to go and talk to their instructors, they should come to our office, let us know what they're needing," said Dr. Wright-Smith.

Valdosta High School sophomore Jennia Blocket is one of the participants Wednesday. She said, she left the event inspired by the opportunities that are out there, and motivated to pursue her dreams.

"I don't know what I want to do, if I want to be a nurse, or what I want to do. They're helping me go in to the right direction," Blocket said. "You have many paths that you can take, you don't have to just take whatever path that your parents are telling you to take. There are a lot of other places that you could go."

The High School High Tech program is in more than 50 schools across the state. While Wednesday's event focused on resources at Valdosta State, as well as other surrounding schools, the program also helps students with vocational skills and other opportunities.

The program also works to reduce dropout rates and enhance equal opportunities for youth with disabilities. The program is available to students with average to above average IQ.

This is the first Transition Fair held at VSU, but organizers hope to make it an annual event.

