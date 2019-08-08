High School No Huddle 2019: Brooks County

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 8, 2019

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- In 1998, then-new Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman was looking to get his point across to his Trojans about always being willing to strike.

A hardware store trip and a sledge hammer purchase later, and South Georgia's most recognizable mantra was born.

"I came out, we had an old helmet from somebody else, won't mention whose helmet it was, and I got out with the sledge hammer and tried to smash that helmet and immediately once I hit that helmet they understood exactly what I wanted when I said 'We gotta bring that hammer,'" Freeman said.

But for this year's squad, Freeman wants more than a team always willing to strike. He wants them to do what others aren't willing to do.

"Our motto this year is 'Carry the brick.' Nobody wants to carry bricks. We've got carry bricks if we want success in December so we've got to carry these bricks," he explained.

They'll have to carry the bricks through a daunting schedule, including reigning state champions in the Clinch County Panthers and the Bainbridge Bearcats.

But the good news for Freeman is that he has the bodies up front to get the job done.

"Our offensive line is five seniors, all have played quite a bit, or starters for two years, and I like that. Then, some of them flip over and play a little bit of defense," Freeman said. "We've got a great rotation going."

All making Brooks poised to strike while the iron is hot once again.

Brooks County's schedule this season is as follows:

at Mitchell County (8/23)

Clinch County (9/6)

at Bainbridge (9/13)

Dublin (9/20)

Thomas County Central (9/27)

B.E.S.T. Academy (10/4)

at Thomasville (10/11)

at Early County (10/18)

at Fitzgerald (11/1)

Berrien (11/8)