High School No Huddle 2019: Brookwood

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 5, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Coming off a hard fought 2018, it's still certain that Shane Boggs' Brookwood Warriors will put up a fight.

What isn't certain is just who's going to to start where for his young new team.

"Three on offense, four on defense so not a lot in terms of numbers back but we do have a lot of returning and defensively, we've got three of our four starting linebackers back, a couple of defensive backs," Boggs said. "On offense, we've got a receiver coming back."

While building depth and naming starters is a high priority for Boggs throughout camp, make no mistake, the Warriors plan on instilling their trademark aggression in their new young core.

"We will absolutely be aggressive, I think we have to," Boggs continued. "We're not gonna be the biggest team around but we pride ourselves on offense and defense and in the kicking game in terms of we're gonna air on the aggressive side. We're not gonna let other people dictate what we do, we'll try to dictate to them."

A baptism by fire that may just ignite the future.

