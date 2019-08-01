High School No Huddle 2019: Cairo

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Cairo Syrupmakers are always a must-see on Friday night's in the fall and the 2019 team, led by an experienced offense, looks to be even more powerful than in seasons past.

While always strong, a case could be made that South Georgia football is as strong as it's been in a very, very long time.

Don't believe so? Just look at the Cairo schedule.

"Thomasville, that's our first game, and then our second game is against the defending state champs, Bainbridge; so we come out of the gate strong," said 'Makers head coach Steve Devourisney.

If you're going to trek such a schedule, having a returning leader helps.

Matthew Peters returns for his third year under center, a proven captain to take on the oncoming storm.

"He's a smart kid, obviously that helps," Devourisney continued. "Good athlete that always helps too. He's been there, been in the fire, been in the same offense for three years. That all factors in, especially with him coming back for us."

The standard is always the same in Syrup Country and, thankfully for the 'Makers, their offense returns a high standard as well.

Cairo's schedule this season is as follows:

at Thomasville (8/23)

Bainbridge (8/30)

Northside (9/13)

at Hardaway (9/20)

Westover (9/27)

at Columbus (10/4)

at Carver (10/11)

at Americus-Sumter (10/25)

Shaw (11/1)

Dougherty (11/8)