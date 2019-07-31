High School No Huddle 2019: Franklin County

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) -- The town of Eastpoint, and most of Franklin County, has see its fair share of changes. But, on the football field, the Seahawks have rarely had turnover, until Tony Yeomans was dismissed at the end of last season.

Now, former assistant and Franklin Leon, Josh Palmer, has been given the reins and change hasn't always come easy.

"At first, I'm not gonna lie, it was a rocky start," Palmer said. "We started with 11 guys, unfortunately we weren't able to play a spring game, but since then we've built up steam. We should have about 30 guys on that first Friday night."

One thing that wont change? The 'Hawks experienced offensive line that returns almost all of last season's front, setting the tone for a downhill rush attack.

"We're gonna have four returning starters, they're gonna anchor that line," Palmer explained. "We're gonna line up, we're gonna do things, power run game. Other teams are going to have to stop us."

New coaches often speak about building a culture of winning, a mindset of rolling past the punches.

It's no secret life hasn't always been easy for many in Franklin County lately, but the community has remained strong.

Now, it's Palmer's job to see that on the gridiron.

"After everything this town has been through with the hurricane in the past year and the school even with a bunch of coaching changes, you know we really hope to change that and build something Franklin County can be proud of."

Franklin County's schedule this season is as follows:

at Liberty County (8/16)

Bell (8/23)

at North Bay Haven Academy (8/30)

Port St. Joe (9/6)

at Sneads (9/20)

Liberty County (9/27)

at Cottondale (10/4)

Branford (10/11)