High School No Huddle 2019: Gadsden County

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 31, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wherever he goes, winning seems to follow right behind. At least, that's been the case lately for Corey Fuller.

He did it at East Gadsden County, then again at Godby High School. Now, he hopes to do it again at Gadsden County.

But, winning wont come easy. Even in the spring, Fuller admitted to how hard this overahul was going to be.

His task; taking a Jaguars team that didn't win a single game last year and turn them into winners.

While still a work in progress, Gadsden County has been working hard in camp and is seeing progress faster than anticipated.

Physically, Fuller said it wasn't hard, saying his team is full of young, exciting talent.

But the challenge was the mental aspect, convincing his guys that success can come sooner than they thought.

"Body, conditioning, kids' mindset has changed," Fuller said after practice on Wednesday. "You gotta understand, only had 20 day to get them ready for a game opposed to now, I've head January, the spring and two or three months of the summer to get their mental up to where I think it needed to be for a football game.

"Honestly, we don't win seven, eight games, I'm going to be disappointed," Fuller continued. "I'm not looking to be .500, I've always been a guy, even as a child, that dreamed big and you can look out there, there's a lot of talent out here and ain't no secret, everybody know that we had this thing rolling one time and I came back and the second time was in the playoffs."

Gadsden County's schedule this season is as follows:

Southeast (8/23)

Chiles (8/30)

at Leon (9/6)

Rickards (9/13)

at Wakulla (9/20

at Florida High (9/27)

FAMU DRS (10/4)

Marianna (10/18)

Rutherford (10/25)

at Hawthorne (11/1)