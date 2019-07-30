High School No Huddle 2019: Godby

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Growing up in a hurry; that's what the Godby football team hopes to do this fall.

The Cougars are the youngest they've been in years.

After graduating most of last year's defense, it'll be fresh faces looking to impress in fall camp.

The Tharpe Street Bullies are hoping to continue a trend of two straight playoff appearances, but they'll need the emergence of some up-and-comers.

First year head coach Brandon McCray knows he'll have his hands full. And despite a lack of experience, he says the Cougars will have plenty of talent to pick from.

"Just really being mentally though," McCray said. "The middle schools that we get fed from, they have some great middle school football. Those kids come in and really want to see how mentally tough they are cause we know they're going to be able to play some ball."

Godby's schedule this season is as follows:

at Lincoln (8/23)

Trinity Christian Academy (8/29)

at Crestview (9/6)

at Edgewater (9/13)

at Lake Mary (9/20)

at Wakulla (9/27)

at Coffee (Georgia - 10/4)

Rickards (10/11)

at Dothan (Alabama - 10/18)

at Suwannee (10/25)