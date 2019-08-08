High School No Huddle 2019: Lincoln

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wednesday morning marked a physical practice at Lincoln High School. The Trojans think 2019 could be their breakout year.

Not only does LHS return senior quarterback Chris Beard but also tight end, and Clemson commit, Sage Ennis.

Last year, the Trojans won seven games and made it to the second round of the playoffs. But to hear head coach Quinn Gray this preseason, he believes this year's team has the attitude and mentality of champions.

"The last two years, we've been ousted in the second round and they understand the work, the extra work that has to be put in to try to get past that," Gray said. "We had it in the bag last year, we just didn't play the second half of the game so our seniors and our guys that have been her understand that we have to start our season off strong."

Lincoln's schedule this season is as follows:

Godby (8/23)

at Rockledge (8/30)

Tate (9/6)

Navarre (9/12)

at Niceville (9/20)

at Chiles (10/4)

Leon (10/10)

Navarre (10/18)

at Crestview (10/18)

Palmetto (10/25)

Ribault (10/31)