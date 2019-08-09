High School No Huddle 2019: Maclay

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Maclay Marauders enter 2019 coming off a 10 win season and have a state title on their mind for this coming campaign.

To play like champs, they have to practice like it.

The team is using afternoon practicies to help condition them for the regular season.

"In September and October here in North Florida, it's still warm, so they've got to be able to play and we only have 35 to 40 kids that we need to be able to play in the heat so we've got to be able to train in the heat," said head coach Lance Ramer. "You can't just show up on Friday night and never done it, so we try to give t hem different times; we come out early, come out later, but for the most part we come out in the afternoon because we need to be able to compete in the heat."

Maclay's schedule this season is as follows:

Freeport (8/23)

Branford (8/30

at Wewahitcka (9/6)

at Rocky Bayou Christian (9/13)

North Florida Christian (9/27)

North Bay Haven Academy (10/4)

Lafayette (10/11)

Marianna (10/18)

at Oak Hall (10/25)

at FAMU DRS (11/1)

