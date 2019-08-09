High School No Huddle 2019: Rickards

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Last year, Quntin Lewis' team went just 2-8, posting their lowest win total in almost 10 years. At Rickards High School, that's unacceptable.

But, the squad is hopeful entering the fall. While they might not bring back a ton of players from last season, Lewis called it a blessing in disguise.

"Last year, we dealt with a lot of, I think what we'd call selfish guys. These guys aren't selfish, they're gonna do what it takes to win. Having a season like last season makes that attitude around a lot and so these guys are determined to be great on the football field.

Rickards' schedule this season is as follows:

Chiles (8/22)

Leon (8/30)

Madison County (9/5)

Lake Weir (9/20)

at Godby (10/11)

at Florida High (10/18)

Wakulla (10/25)

Baker County (10/31)