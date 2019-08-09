High School No Huddle 2019: Rickards

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
August 9, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Last year, Quntin Lewis' team went just 2-8, posting their lowest win total in almost 10 years. At Rickards High School, that's unacceptable.
But, the squad is hopeful entering the fall. While they might not bring back a ton of players from last season, Lewis called it a blessing in disguise.
"Last year, we dealt with a lot of, I think what we'd call selfish guys. These guys aren't selfish, they're gonna do what it takes to win. Having a season like last season makes that attitude around a lot and so these guys are determined to be great on the football field.
Rickards' schedule this season is as follows:
Chiles (8/22)
Leon (8/30)
Madison County (9/5)
Lake Weir (9/20)
at Godby (10/11)
at Florida High (10/18)
Wakulla (10/25)
Baker County (10/31)