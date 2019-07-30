High School No Huddle 2019: Suwannee

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- If you ask the Suwannee Football team, they'll tell you the sky is the limit in 2019.

If you're wondering where that confidence comes from, look no further than their head coach.

Kyler Hall enters year four at the helm and has made two things clear since he arrived in Live Oak: The Dawgs aren't afraid to play anyone and they have the talent to keep up with anyone in the state.

Looking at 2019, they're already proving part one; Suwannee will take on the likes of Madison County, Wakulla and Godby.

Now, it's time to put part two into action.

With the talent he's seen so far in fall camp, Hall says his squad as the promise to win district and beyond.

"People ask me what we expect out of this year and I tell them, going into the season, I believe this is our most well-rounded group," Hall said. "But, it's also our toughest schedule that we've had since we've been here. So, we're going to find out one way or another which one's tougher, the schedule or the Bulldogs and I believe this group is ready for it, to step up to the challenge and we kickoff here in a few weeks, so ready to get it going."

Suwannee's schedule this season is as follows:

at Forth White (8/23)

at Santa Fe (8/30)

Hamilton County (9/6)

at Madison County (9/13)

Baker County (9/20)

Rickards (9/27)

Palatka (10/4)

at Wakulla (10/11)

Godby (10/25)

Jefferson County (11/1)

