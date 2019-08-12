High School No Huddle 2019: Valdosta

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 12, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Wildcats thing 2019 can be a breakout year.

They call it Winnersville for a reason, and VHS believes they have the players to do a whole lot of it.

Maybe the most prominent; senior quarterback, and coaches son, Tate Rodemaker.

Last year, he helped the Cats to eight wins, passing for over 3,500 yards. But, in all camp, his dad says there's work to be done. And if they want to sniff a state title in 2019, it'll take his son to step up as a leader on the team.

"Tate needs to lead, you know he needs to lead," Alan Rodemaker said. "He's not the loudest guy in the world, he's a quiet guy but I just tell him, lead by example. That's really the only way to lead. You gotta do the right thing first and foremost."

Valdosta's schedule this season is as follows:

Jackson Atlanta (8/23)

Tift County (8/30)

Bradwell Institute (9/6)

Colqutit County (9/13)

Beaufort [SC] (9/20)

at Lowndes (9/27)

Houston County (10/11)

at Coffee (10/18)

Lee County (10/25)

at Northside Warner Robins (11/1)