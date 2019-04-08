High school seniors recorded sex acts with underage girls, deputies say

By: Chelsea Tatham | WTSP 10 News

April 8, 2019

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (WTSP) — Two high school seniors were arrested Friday after deputies say they recorded themselves sexually battering two underage and impaired girls.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old girls were too impaired to give consent, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Myron Bloom, 18, recorded the sexually explicit video with the two girls and shared the footage on his social media accounts, deputies said.

According to an arrest affidavit, two witnesses told investigators they saw Bloom having sex with a girl without her consent. Bloom was charged with sexual battery of an impaired person, sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16 and transmission of child pornography through an electronic device.

A 17-year-old high school senior was also arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery of an impaired victim and sexual battery of a person under the age of 16.

Pasco County Schools spokesperson Linda Cobbe confirmed both teens are seniors at Land O'Lakes High School and are members of the varsity football team. They were both scheduled to graduate in June, but Cobbe said they both face suspension because of the arrests.

Bloom was arrested at school and the 17-year-old was arrested at his home in Land O'Lakes.