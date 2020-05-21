High winds whip through Jefferson County, down dozens of trees

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Crews were hard at work Thursday cleaning up after high winds and hail ripped through the area.

Dozens of trees were knocked down, some falling on homes. Residents in Jefferson County say the storm hit the area around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jacqueline Arnold has lived at her home in Jefferson County for 17 years. Several trees on her property were knocked down, one crushing a car and one blocking the entrance of her home.

She was in her camper when the storm came, and remembers being more scared than she has ever been.

"I realized what was happening after it raised, I realized that we could be picked up and moved somewhere and be killed. I just prayed to God to help us through it," Arnold said. "I had a come to Jesus meeting right then and I prayed and cried at the same time. We were saved."

A similar story was seen at Tallahassee East Campground. Co-owner Chris Spinnenweber says the sky went dark and passed through quickly, but left its mark on the mobile home park.

"I took my girlfriend and two year old baby, and we actually went in to the bathroom, which I haven't had to ever do in my life," Spinnenweber said. "It was pretty bad."

Spinnenweber says some of the trailers were damaged, but he feels very fortunate that no one was hurt.

Some residents are still without power, and are not sure when it will be restored.

Jefferson County Sheriff's officials say no injuries were reported. All roads were cleared Thursday morning.