Higher rain chances to bring break from the heat

By: Charles Roop

August 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After many days of triple-digit heat indices, there may be a break arriving to the Big Bend and South Georgia in the form of higher rain chances.

The ridge of high pressure aloft is expected to break down and slide westward, allowing for a trough of low pressure to develop. This will help bring a cold front into the region. This will also help to funnel in more moisture into the area. The reinforcing shot of moisture, along with trough and cold front providing lift, will increase the odds for showers and storms.

The higher rain chances will keep temperatures in check, helping to lower the heat indices that have been keeping the area in a figurative sauna for the last few days.

As the front approaches the area on Wednesday, overall rain chances will begin to pick up to at least 50%. Highs will still be in the mid 90s with high heat indices once again. The entire viewing area was under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Weather balloon data detected drier air in the mid levels Wednesday morning, leaving the possibility of damaging winds from a few thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of South Georgia under a level one out of five (marginal) threat of severe weather Wednesday.

Rain chances are expected to increase Thursday as the front nears the Big Bend and South Georgia. Highs are expected to drop to near normal for this time of year (lower 90s to near 90).

Rain chances are also expected on Friday, but slightly lower. Guidance is hinting at drier atmospheric moisture to sink into some parts of the area, lowering the overall rain probability slightly. Highs will still be closer to normal.

The rain chances will stick around for the weekend as the front is expected to linger around. Highs will be closer to 90 with lows in the 70s.