Highway 19 in Thomas Co. closed due to hazardous spill

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 16, 2020

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — Part of Highway 19 in Thomas County will be closed for about 12 hours because of a hazardous spill in the area, according to the Thomas County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency says the spill from the overturned vehicle near the Highway 19 and North Bypass intersection has been contained, with help from Thomas County Public Works. It happened a bit before noon.

The agency also says Thomas County Schools have been told about the spill, so bus routes will avoid the area.

