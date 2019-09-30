Historians hold 'Living History' lecture, discussing Tallahassee and Leon County in the 20th century

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A second lecture focused on the living history of the 20th century in Tallahassee and Leon County was held at the Leroy Collins Public Library on Monday.

Speakers discussed the growth of Tallahassee's population, legacy communities in Leon County, and the development of Frenchtown through the years.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox has been a driving force behind the lectures.

"They are put together to help us understand our past as we work on our present, so that we can have a great future. You really can't come in and work on the future without knowing some of the things that have gotten us to where we are," said Commissioner Williams-Cox.

The Living History Lecture Series includes local historians, presenting information about "places and faces" from the 20th century.

Mary Cathrin May discussed famous residents and homes, some still standing, in Tallahassee from 1900 to 1920. She also dug into the population explosion in Tallahassee, and the beginnings of the historical preservation movement in the area.

Dr. Sandra Harris Thompson discussed legacy communities, and the way slavery affected North Florida. She told old family stories and explained maps of different plantations around Leon County.

Althemese Barnes also spoke; she is from the John G. Riley House and Museum. Barnes discussed not only the history Frenchtown, which "had it all," but also upcoming events in the area, helping to revitalize the community and save history.

Leaders hope to eventually make Emancipation Day in Florida, May 20, a state holiday.

A third lecture on Reconstruction will be scheduled for the spring.