Historic Resources Survey archives Valdosta neighborhood

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 12, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The history of Valdosta is being rediscovered through a new historic survey.

Historic preservationists from Atlanta are in Valdosta this week to conduct a Historic Resources Survey through the College Park neighborhood. The survey is part of a mitigation plan ordered by the State Historic Office in response to a new development in the area.

An affordable housing development is going up on North Ashley Street, located on the same lot of the former China Garden. One of the historic homes in the neighborhood was torn down in the process.

Architectural experts from Ray, Ellis & LaBrie Consulting, LLC out of Atlanta are surveying more than 200 homes in the neighborhood, taking pictures and documenting things like construction year and architectural details.

All of the homes were built in the mid 1950's, all pre-fabricated and plotted out, built after World War II.

Those homes are now considered historic. With this survey, there will be a permanent archive of the area, ensuring that this piece of Valdosta's history is never forgotten.

"We sometimes don't realize that stuff in the mid century, like these, are now historic, and it's actually been 65 years since they've been built, which is a pretty decent amount of time," said Architectural Historian Emily Taff. "They have a significant story, here it's the story of Valdosta, it's the story of the nation, the housing shortage all across the nation."

Once all of the information is collected it will be available to the public. Organizers hope to have it online by the end of the year.

The City of Valdosta is planning another resources survey early next year. Nearly 2,000 buildings in the historic district are expected to be included in the survey.