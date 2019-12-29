Hit and run victim launches GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for medical bills

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two weeks ago, a Florida State PHD student was preparing to start winter break when all of a sudden, his life changed forever. Garret Morton was involved in a hit and run accident on call street and stadium drive that left him with serious injuries.

His wife, Emily Gutierrez-Morton, was inside the FSU school of medicine when she received the call about Garret and was in complete shock.

"I ran out the building screaming and just... just seeing him there on the ground bleeding, it was, it was a lot to handle," said Gutierrez-Morton.

The driver struck Morton as he was crossing the intersection on his motorcycle and then continued driving on with their bumper detached. With the help of witness and a clever social media post, Leon County Sheriff's Office was able to identify and arrest Marisa Garman as the driver but the damage was already done.

"Garret has had two operations on both his legs, said Gutierrez-Morton. "His right side, the doctor's have said is completely shattered. His knee cap, tibia and fibula have all been fractured." Emily goes on to say that it's been mentally and physically tough on Garret because he was just going to lab everyday, doing something he loved, and now he's stuck in the hospital not able to put weight on either leg.

The aftermath of the accident has also taken a toll on Gutierrez-Morton.

"I'm still trying to process it all but I'm just kind of taking it day by day, said Emily. "Still going through all the emotions back and forth. Some days are good, some days are really bad."

She said that Morton's mother and the rest of their family has been very helpful in keeping them sane and positive and are helping them out in every way they can. As PHD students however, paying the medical bills can be very difficult.

They have the hospital stay, the physical therapy as well as outpatient rehab to worry about and it all adds up quickly. To remedy this, they decided to creat a GoFundMe in hopes that they can raise money to help foot the bill.

"Yeah we would love to spread awareness for it and to just have it gain more attention said Gutierrez-Morton. "Any like, share support, anything would be great."

The money raised from the GoFundMe will go towards Morton's medical bills, the equipment he needs, including a specialized wheelchair, as well as moving expenses as they search for a new apartment that is wheelchair accessible or on the ground floor.

The Morton's are very grateful to LCSO and all that helped Garret get justice. You can help them with their finacials by using the GoFundMe link below. The Morton family says, anything will help.

