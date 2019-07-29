Hobbs reinstated as Thomasville mayor

By: WALB News 10

July 29, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- Greg Hobbs has been reinstated as mayor of Thomasville.

Thomasville officials said Monday that it is their “understanding that Mayor Hobbs was reinstated by virtue of the plea agreement reached Friday.”

Hobbs reached a plea deal Friday a few days before he was set to go to trial. Hobbs pled no contest to false report of a crime and making a false statement.

He was set to go to trial for false report of a crime, three counts of violation of oath of public office, and two counts of making a false statement.

Because of the plea agreement, Hobbs will only be sentenced for two counts. The other four counts will be dismissed.

In April, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a suspension order to Hobbs.