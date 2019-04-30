Hole busted through wall of Bainbridge business, nothing stolen

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Authorities in Bainbridge have launched a burglary investigation after a large hole was found in an exterior wall at the back of a business.

Bainbridge Public Safety says the hole was punched through the wall of Titlemax in the Bainbridge Crossing Shopping Center at the corner of Scott and Shotwell Streets.

Employees discovered the damage on Monday morning when they arrived for work and called police.

BPS says nothing was reported missing from the business.

Evidence was collected at the scene and police are still working to find the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator Chip Nix at (229) 248-2038. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.