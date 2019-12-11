Ivanhoe News: Holiday dates to remember

By: Ivanhoe News

December 11, 2019

(IVANHOE) — A recent survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that nearly 29% of them started their Christmas shopping in November. That means "most" of us just started.

If you haven't started shopping, the first important dates to know land in the first week of December. Some stores run a cyber week. December 9 is Green Monday. It's the biggest online shopping day in December.

Sixty percent of Millennials and Gen X'ers and 40% of Baby Boomers shop on this day.

Looking to send your gifts through the mail? December 18 is National Free Shipping Day.

All orders placed on this day by stores listed on this site will be delivered the day before Christmas. And for those last-minute shoppers, there are stil deals on Super Saturday, which lands on December 21.

Deals last through the weekend. The sales are as good as Black Friday and gets you to wrap the presents in time.

And don't forget the most important days: The 24th, 25th and 31st of December!

December 26 through the 31st is one of the slowest times of the year for shopping. So, if you can wait for it, Ivanhoe says that's the best time to go shopping.

