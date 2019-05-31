Home daycare providers share insight into certifications and safety

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – After two children were found dead under the care of daycare centers in North Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida, the importance of children's safety is at the forefront.

Although unfortunate incidents, two at-home daycare providers say that accidents can happen to anyone, even them. But, they say there are precautions parents can take when looking for the right fit, such as making sure your caretaker has all of the proper certifications.

For Mona Dahlke and PJ Bierbaum, two at-home daycare providers in Tallahassee, their passion is taking care of children.

"We have a lot of responsibility, you know, it's a big job to have a child come in and you care for the child all day," Dahlke states.

"Being a home provider is my heart, and when those kids climb up on your lap and they say, 'I love you Mima,' that's the best reward I can have," said Bierbaum.

In order to be certified as child care personnel in the state of Florida, one must fulfill certain mandates provided by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

One must complete an approved 40-hour course, which goes over health, nutrition, state and local rules and child development. Within 90 days after employment, the child care provider must complete certain training, to be completed within the course of a year. If the individual has a 2-year college degree that includes 6 college credit hours in early childhood development, child growth and development, or a child development associate credential, than they can be exempt from the training.

Just because these requirements are mandated, does not mean that everyone follows the rules.

Bierbaum mentions, "It only takes one bad apple to spoil the whole apple cart. Then things happen and it reflects on us, but there are times when these things happen and after they have investigated, they have found that they weren't registered or licensed with DCF."

Bierbaum knows that the proof of certification is important for many parents, as it alleviates many of the stresses and worries they may have when picking the right daycare and provider for their child.

Bierbaum says, "When people come to us and they say we are looking for childcare, we can say we have background checks, fingerprint checks, not only for us, but on our family members, too."

Besides having to stay up to date with courses and paperwork, care providers also try to eliminate every little thing that could cause harm.

Bierbaum shares the extent of her efforts, "I know that there are no little pieces of anything that the child can pick up and put in their mouth, or anything they can fall and get hurt on within reason, because, you know, there is going to be little accidents, but for the most part I have my house baby proofed.

Dahlke expresses that incidents, such as the ones that occurred earlier this month, "Could happen anywhere, kids get hurt and it does happen and it's unfortunate, but we do our best."

The work that these women do, along with other daycare centers and at-home daycares, is one with major responsibility. It's a thought that's not lost on Bierbaum, "I am very humbled because it is hard leaving your child with someone you don't know, and then to have that trust."

It's a job Bierbaum and Dahlke do not take lightly.

Although the certification process is the same for all types of child care personnel, as far as regulations are concerned, the major differences between an at-home facility and one at a commercial location is the amount of children they watch at a time, and the teacher-to-child ratio.

Child care personnel must take a 10-hour course each year, as well as renew their licensing.