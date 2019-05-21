Home in Suwannee County burns to the ground

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A Suwannee County home burnt to the ground Monday afternoon.

Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to the structure on CR 136 East around 2 p.m. Monday.

Crews from stations 1, 2, 51 and 32 arrived on scene to find a single-story home completely involved with fire. Officials say additional crews responded to help extinguish a brush fire that had been sparked by the burning building.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but the structure was declared a total loss. No injuries were reported.

One lane of CR 136 East was closed for some time as crews worked to put out the fire.