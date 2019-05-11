Structure fire breaks out on Dozier Drive

By WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that took place on Dozier Drive.
When officials arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the single-story structure. Crews were able to both extinguish the flames and treat a person with minor smoke inhalation. One of the firefighters had to be treated with minor burns on the hand.
Officials estimate the damage sits at about $25,000. Right now, officials are still investigating what caused the blaze.