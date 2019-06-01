Homeless man whose story went viral, arrested in Tallahassee

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

May 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Phil March, the homeless man whose story went viral last year, was arrested in Tallahassee earlier this month.

An arrest affidavit said the 46-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, May 20th for trespassing at a local target. The document alleges he and a second man, John Greer, were riding a Publix handicapped cart and smoking cigarettes in the store. The pair had reportedly been issued a trespass warning earlier in the day.

Both men were transported to the Leon County Detention Facility for trespass after warning. March spent two nights in jail before being released on Friday.