Woman injured after fiery car crash that leaves mobile home in flames

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One person was injured after a fiery crash that left a mobile home in flames on Tuesday. Authorities said a black truck that was driven by a 44-year-old Havana woman careened off Highway 27 before hitting two utility poles, crossing a 150-yard field and slamming into the home.

It happened just past the Leon-Gadsden County line in Havana around 5:45 p.m.

"My first thought, was, 'Oh my God,'" said Stephanie Tarazi, who was driving behind the vehicle before ti crashed.

Tarazi said the vehicle was "a couple of car lengths" in front of her when it jumped the road.

"The vehicle made impact with the trailer and looks like it moved it 15 feet," said Sgt. Thomas Stone, of the Florida Highway Patrol

The collision sent both the truck and mobile home up in flames.

"It was a real shock," homeowner Jerry Poppell told WCTV's Katie Kaplan.

Poppel said he was on the 15-minute ride home from work when he started getting "phone call after phone call."

The flames were already out when he arrived, he said.

"When I got here, this is what I saw," he said, motioning to the burned truck that was still partially inside what had been a spare bedroom. "It's just like a disaster, like a tornado or something, had come through."

The FHP said that the cause of the accident is under investigation, but it appeared the driver did not hit the breaks. Witnesses say the woman was pulled from the vehicle by good samaritans before first responders arrived. The woman was transported via ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with with minor injuries. Luckily, noone was inside the home.

Poppel said this is the second time he had lost belongings to a house fire. He said it had happened before in the 1970s.

"I just don't know what to say," he said. "You just come home and see this and have to pick up the pieces."