Homerville coffee shop explosion agreement up for vote

By: WALB News Team

September 17, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) — The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) and Atlanta Gas Light (AGL) company have come to a tentative agreement for compensation after a pipe leak led to a coffee shop explosion in Homerville in 2018.

The Coffee Corner in downtown Homerville was destroyed last August. Three women were inside at the time and were injured in the blast.

The PSC is set to meet Wednesday morning, and could approve the agreement, or “stipulation,” set it aside for more investigation, or alter it, according to a release from Tom Krause, PSC public information officer.

The proposed fine has been significantly reduced from the $2 million discussed in earlier reports to $250,000, which would go to prevention projects.

Fire departments will be getting gas detectors to ensure they are able to know when a potential explosion from a leak is imminent. Also, there will be an education effort.

The idea behind this stipulation is that the PSC’s primary goal is not punitive but preventative, to ensure they do not happen again, officials said.

Had the PSC just fined AGL, the money would have gone into the state treasury, according to documents.

Under this stipulation, it goes to the projects listed.

A contracting company and the City of Homerville are still under investigation by the PSC.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.

