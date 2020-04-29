At least three homes believed to be lost in Gadsden County tornado

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2020

GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- At least three homes are believed to have been lost to a Tornado in Gadsden County Wednesday night, said Lt. Angie Hightower. Incredibly no injuries were reported.

Hightower told WCTV that roughly 10 houses were damaged by flying tree limbs and debris. The severe weather ripped through the St. Johns community near Gretna about 7:40 p.m.

Search and rescue crews were going door-to-door to check on residents, who had been left int he dark by damaged power poles. Dozens of first responders were at the scene alongside electric crews and volunteers helping to clear roadways.

A command center was set up in the area near Robertsville Park and a helicopter from Leon County was on standby while crews scoured the area, Hightower said.