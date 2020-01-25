Homicide investigation on Ridge Road

By: Ryan Carl

January 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a Homicide in the 200 block of Ridge Road.

Officers responded to an alarm call around 9:40 in the morning. When they arrived, they discovered the body of the victim in the front yard.

Investigators are trying to piece together a link between the initial alarm and the homicide. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information are asked to call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

We will continue to update on all the information as it comes in.

