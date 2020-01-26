Homicide investigation underway in Crawfordville

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 26, 2020

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) –

One person is dead and another is in custody following an incident Saturday night, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

Public Information Officer Chris Savary confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after the incident off King Bee Drive in Crawfordville.

Deputies arrested a suspect and don't believe anyone else was involved in the death, according to Savary.

WCSO is not identifying the victim or suspect at this time pending family notification.

Stay with WCTV for the latest on this developing story.