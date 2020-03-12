Honor Flight Tallahassee postponed due to coronavirus

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Honor Flight Tallahassee has postponed its upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. due to the risk of coronavirus.

Local Honor Flight Chairman Mac Kemp says the local board made the decision at a meeting Wednesday after the national Honor Flight Network postponed all Honor Flights through April 30.

The Tallahassee trip was scheduled for April 18.

"Obviously this is a high risk population we serve, so we want to ensure their safety," Kemp said.

Most of the veterans on board are in their 70's, 80's and 90's, and one veteran registered for the trip is 100 years old.

Honor Flight offers a free trip each year for veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam to tour the memorials in the Nation's Capital.

Kemp stresses the trip has not been cancelled at this time, but postponed. He says they'll re-evaluate the situation after April 30.

