'Honor Hearts' remember and recognize the fallen

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – 'Honor Hearts' could be seen drawn over the skies of Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday morning. Two veterans and two pilots wanted to pay tribute to their brothers and sisters in arms, who laid down their lives for our freedoms.

From the Quincy airport, the two planes took off into the cloudy sky. Among the handmade aircrafts, sits Vietnam Veteran Gordon Meade, who served in the Air Force. "A lot of people have contributed a lot to the history of the United States and paid a very steep price for that and we would like to honor them," shares Meade.

The veteran states that wearing a uniform is a family tradition. His bloodline served in numerous wars, over decades. His grandfather served in World War I, his father and uncles in World War 2, and his other uncle in Korea, while Meade served during Vietnam.

The holiday of Memorial Day is one Meade spends thinking about his family, and his other family, of those who served beside him, both past and present, "All of the guys who were World War one and two came home to real celebrations, and the Vietnam guys really didn't. Most of them came home and just faded into the background and did not get the respect and honor they deserved."

Monday morning, five symbols of love are drawn in the sky, and it is a recognition of service, that pilot Carl Wood hopes means the world, "It is just such a special gift that they have given us, and we would like to honor them."

Allen Rice is also a pilot. He says he never had the privilege of serving, but appreciates the work of those that did, This was the least that I could do and I really respect the job that the armed forces do in protecting our country and keeping us all safe."

While the veterans and their pilots take to the skies, they honor and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. For veteran Jim Piche, who served in the United States Navy as a Commander, it is a day he hopes many use to reflect, "They just need to think about the freedoms they have and they are guaranteed by those veterans."

As the planes whir through the sky, they honor each branch for their services. They hope this reminds those in and impacted by the armed forces, that those who have fallen will always be remembered and never forgotten.

