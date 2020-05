By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Memorial Day, "Honor Hearts" will be written in the skies of Tallahassee National Cemetery. Two planes will take off around 9 a.m., and will be seen writing five hearts in the sky, for each branch of service.

