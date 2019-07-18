Hostage situation results in drug bust

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety has arrested 41-year-old Timothy Hodges after he allegedly held a man at gunpoint.

The incident happened on Wednesday (July 17th) when officials say they responded to a possible hostage situation on Church Street. That's when they say they made contact with a victim, who said he had been held at gunpoint and pointed officials in the direction of a vehicle.

Authorities found the vehicle and asked the driver, Timothy Hodges, to step outside. Officials say he gave them consent to search his vehicle. In their search, they found a scale, baggies, counterfeit bills, and several containers of molly, marijuana, and cocaine, though officers were unable to find a weapon on Hodges or in his car.

Hodges is being charged with possession of cocaine, controlled substance, marijuana, and the intent to distribute.