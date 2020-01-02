Hot Yoga Tallahassee officially changes name to Rising Om Yoga

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Hot Yoga Tallahassee has officially changed its name to Rising Om Yoga, the business announced on its Facebook page on New Year's Day.

"Our classes empower you with these necessary physical and mental tools to create the healthy life you deserve," the post said.

The studio's location at Betton Place was the scene of a shooting in November 2018 that left two women dead.

The business says it hopes the new name will help it move past the tragedy.

Rising Om Yoga sent the following statement to WCTV:

"As this new year begins, it is an ideal time for new beginnings -- including this wonderful local business that has provided so much calm, peace, and serenity to thousands of people it has served so well for so long. 'Rising Om' is a respectful reference and reflection of that focus on peace, harmony, and unity. We will always mourn those who were lost and injured in a tragedy caused by one deranged person. But the best tribute to their legacy is to ensure that tranquil and special shared place continues to be a welcoming space for unity in the community."

