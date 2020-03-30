Hot and arid conditions increase risk for wildfires

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the past few weeks, we’ve had hot and dry weather and the combo is doing more than just raising your electric bill.

Our lack of rain is leaving forests dry and. unfortunately, increasing the risk of wildfires.

"When you have pick up sticks and all the trees are all mangled up inside of each other, it makes it very difficult to contain these wildfires. So, we're finding it's taking two or three times longer than normal to control these fires," Daniel Gutierrez, Forest Ranger for the Florida Forest Service, explained.

In the past 30 days, Tallahassee has only received 1.11 inches of rain more than four inches below average for March. This, combined with above average temperatures, increases the likelihood for fires to blaze out of control.

Wildfire mitigation specialist, Todd Schroeder, adds, “You're preheating the ground there, so all the fuels are soaking up all that Sunlight and increasing the temperature of the ground."

With these hazards in mind, the Florida Forest Service in Tallahassee is halting the burning of any acreage or piles larger than eight by eight feet for the next two days.

Luckily, rain is in the forecast with showers and storms moving in Tuesday.

"As soon as we start seeing some of the reversal of those drought conditions. I think we can start to ease up a little bit and we'll probably start opening up again for acreage and for piles," Gutierrez said.

For now, everyone should think twice before igniting a match.

The Florida Forest Service will re-asses conditions Wednesday to determine if it's safe to authorize large burns.

