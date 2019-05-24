Hot temperatures expected this holiday weekend

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

May 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Nature left the oven on Friday as temperatures reached 90 degrees in a few spots as of early afternoon. But it will likely get much warmer than that during the Memorial Day weekend.

High pressure at the surface and aloft is expected to hang around, keeping us relatively dry and baking across the Southeast. High temperatures in the Big Bend and South Georgia are expected to range from 5 to 10 degrees above average for many locations.

We will likely see temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the upper 90s to near 100 with rain chances near zero. Memorial Day will be another toasty day with the high getting close to 100 degrees. A model or two tries to bring more cloud cover into the area on Monday, but it not believable at this time given how far into the future it is. Any small changes could alter the temperature forecast, though slightly.

Regardless of the minor numerical details, it will still be a hot holiday weekend with dry conditions. With rainfall deficits reported at official observation stations in the Big Bend, the dry weather along with downed trees from Hurricane Michael in the panhandle, western Big Bend and South Georgia will set the stage for higher wildfire risk.

The Florida Forest Service has suspended the issuance of burn authorizations until further notice for Bay, Gulf, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

"Critical fire weather and increasing dry conditions have created an elevated risk for wildfire potential," the Florida Forest Service said in a press release. "Hurricane Michael caused difficult conditions for firefighters to access and suppress wildfires in the major impact zone. This combination has [an] increased threat to wildfire severity."

The forest service says "extreme caution" when burning any campfires, launching fireworks or doing any grilling.

A reminder, rainfall over the last 30 days has not been plentiful. Many locations have only received around 25 to 50% of normal rainfall the last 30 days. With hot temps the next few days, fire concerns will increase accordingly. Please be careful out there! #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx https://t.co/VVjR01PRYk — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) May 24, 2019

Besides the fire risk, there are things that residents and visitors should keep in mind to take care of themselves and loved ones. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahasse has issued a heat advisory for portions of the western Big Bend and the southwest corner of Georgia. There are Hurricane Michael survivors that are still without homes or air conditioning and, therefore, at risk for heat-related illness.

A heat advisory is in effect this weekend for portions of the FL Panhandle and SW GA impacted by Michael.



Make sure to check on friends or family without A/C or in other compromised situations! pic.twitter.com/OIZh7rJKbB — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) May 24, 2019

THE OUTDOORS

Memorial Day is considered the “official” start of summer where many take trips to the beach and partake in other outdoor events. The average high in Tallahassee for Memorial Day 2019 is 89 degrees, but it will likely be much warmer than that - at least 10 degrees above average. Prepare for much warmer temps. Staying in the shade and air conditioning as much as possible is a given. Drinking plenty of water and limiting alcohol consumption is important, as well as limiting strenuous activity. Wear light and loose clothing to stay cool.

THE INDOORS

Why indoors? Those who are vulnerable - the elderly and without air conditioning - will deal with the heat more. Be sure to check on those neighbors or family members who will struggle with the hot temps.

VEHICLES

DO NOT LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN, OR THOSE WITH LIMITED MOBILITY UNATTENDED IN A CAR. A car 80-degree heat can heat up to 99 degrees inside in about ten minutes. With temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees or higher, the temperature inside of the car will likely be higher. Always check the backseat before getting out of the car to ensure no other passengers are in there.

SIGNS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION, STROKE

If a person has been outside in the heat for a while and feels faint or dizzy, sweating excessively, is suffering from nausea or vomiting, or has a rapid, weak pulse, then there is a chance that they are suffering from heat exhaustion. Get inside a cool, air-conditioned place and drink plenty of water. Use a cold compress or take a cold shower.

Never leave children, adults or pets in parked vehicles. Studies show that temperatures inside a parked vehicle rapidly rise to deadly levels. Leaving the windows slightly open doesn't help. More info: https://t.co/Dz2jA87wuT

children-pets #flwx #gawx #jaxwx @jaxready #HeatSafety pic.twitter.com/hzArDTBxQw — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) May 23, 2019

If someone is having a throbbing headache, has stopped sweating, a body temperature of 103 degrees F, or a rapid, strong pulse, then this person may be going through a heat stroke. At this stage, it’s important to call 9-1-1 and take the person to a cool spot until professional medical attention arrives on the scene.

Stay cool and hydrated this weekend.