Hot temps may arrive next week

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

May 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The weather has been dry and tranquil on Wednesday, but it will not last long. In fact, there is the potential for temperatures to get into the mid 90s late next week.

An upper-level trough of lower pressure was in the eastern half of the United States Wednesday afternoon with a ridge of high pressure over the southern Midwest. At the surface, high pressure was centered over the Southeast. Drier air throughout the atmosphere was in place, leaving the sky clear and temperatures on the comfortable side.

The surface high is expected to slide east by the end of the week, leaving the Big Bend and South Georgia in a southerly flow. This will bring moisture and warmth back into our area. The ridging will also build eastward into the Southeast. We’ll see high temperatures reach near the lower 90s. Lows will return into the mid 60s by Saturday morning. We’ll only see a very-low chance of showers and storms this weekend.

Ridging will build back into the region next week. Guidance models are hinting at a strong ridge in the Southeast. This will leave the door open for low rain chances and above-average temperatures. Based on modeled temperatures in the lower levels, we could see highs hit the mid 90s in the Big Bend and South Georgia. High heat index values are also on the table.

Today's week-2 hazards outlook features both warm and cold driven hazards. Frost and freeze potential exists across much of the western interior, while triple digit heat index values and excessive heat is likely across the Southeast. https://t.co/1N4GaHgSHc pic.twitter.com/IWM0i9dSeC — NWSCPC (@NWSCPC) May 15, 2019

If you have plans to be outdoors late next week, be sure to dress appropriately, drink plenty of water, and take breaks. Also, be mindful of pets and your neighbors who may be vulnerable to the heat. And don’t leave pets or children in a hot car.