Hot Yoga shooting victim's father to speak at FSU graduation

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Thursday marked six months since a shooter opened fire at Hot Yoga in Tallahassee. Two people were killed, 61-year-old Dr. Nancy Van Vessem and 21-year-old Maura Binkley.

Binkley was a senior at Florida State University and would have graduated on Friday. Instead, her father Jeff arrived in town with graduation gifts for Maura's roommates and sorority sisters. He picked also up Maura's diploma, which was awarded posthumously.

"It's been the most difficult thing for me since we lost her," he said. "She should be here."

Jeff Binkley will be speaking at the FSU College of Social Work's ceremony on Friday. He said, generally, the speaker would be someone from that field. However, in light of what has been happening with hate and violence in the world, the university asked him.

"We realize that these young people are stepping into the forefront of that. They're the ones that are dealing with violence, with its aftermath in the community, with domestic abuse, with loss for families," he said. "I think it's important that those of us outside that profession recognize that."

He said the overall message he was hoping to send to the future social workers was that they are accepting a challenge to go into the world and live as if everyone is their brother or sister. However, effectiveness will have limits unless the rest of society adopts that thinking as well. He said it is not just about policy, but also about true ethics, morality and getting rid of hate.

Jeff recently launched an organization called Maura's Voice, and plans to continue onto the second phase, which is working with lawmakers on legislation in Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C.