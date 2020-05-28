Hotels look ahead after devastating spring

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Hotels in Tallahassee are feeling the pain caused by COVID-19.

The tourism industries is one of those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism leaders in Leon County estimate hotels and lodging are down about 80% from a typical year.

Bo Schmitz, General Manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Capitol University, says the hotel lost about 90% of the reservations made since the crisis began. He says with college graduation is one of their busiest times of year.

"The rest of March, all of April, most of May, almost every booking that was on the books at that point cancelled," Schmitz said. "There's been a lot of lost business because of this. There's uncertainty with football season coming up and students coming back, but we're hopeful that the students are going to come back at least in some capacity, and that there's going to be football games. We're thinking optimistically about the situation."

Hotel staff say reservations have started to pick up, and so have safety protocols. The Hampton Inn now has protective glass on the front desk, employees all wear masks, they have started making 'to-go' breakfasts, and have placed signs for social distancing.

Kerri Post, Director of Leon County Division of Tourism, Visit Tallahassee, says May has been busier than months prior, and families are starting to feel more comfortable to travel.

"Memorial Day, people did start traveling around a little bit, which was literally the first time in two and a half months," Post said.

She also add the challenges have forced hotels to get creative, booking social distanced meetings and inviting summer camps to use ballrooms.

"A lot of the accommodations are able to work with hospitals in bringing in health care providers to augment our system," Post said.

Hilton is partnering with American Express to help reimburse hotels for offering free lodging for health care workers. Schmitz says they have been able to book quite a few rooms through the program.

"Not a lot, but it is helpful to bring us some revenue," Schmitz said. "It's just a great feeling to help out those who are working so hard to battle this pandemic."

Hampton Inn officials say they did have to lay off most of their staff, but have already hired back about half, and expect to hire more soon.