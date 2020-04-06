Hotels struggling during COVID-19 pandemic, DoubleTree temporarily shuts down

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With more people staying home, less are traveling and staying in hotels; now, hotels in Tallahassee and Leon County are feeling the pinch.

One downtown hotel has completely closed until the end of May.

Signs outside the DoubleTree building state that all reservations between April 5 and May 31 have been canceled. The message says the hotel hopes to reopen soon, but all operations are temporarily suspended.

Other hotels are fighting to stay open.

"We went from 60% occupancy down to 1-2% occupancy," said the Director of Operations at Quality Inn & Suites, Rick Bhula.

The Quality Inn & Suites on Mahan Drive is focused on cleaning high-touch areas and minimizing guest and staff interaction.

"Door handles and everything is sanitized on a daily basis. Breakfast is closed," said Bhula.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Capitol-University has created to-go breakfast and barriers between staff and guests in common areas.

"We've seen about 90% of our bookings over the next 90 days canceled," said General Manager Bo Schmitz. "We are sanitizing all of the public spaces every two hours."

Both hotels are spreading guests' room assignments out as much as possible as well.

"We are taking room cleaning on a guest request basis, so we don't go into the room during the guest stay," said Schmitz.

Each business is feeling the pinch.

"We have unfortunately had to lay off some staff. We have every intention of bringing as many of those staff members back when we're all past this point, and we hope that's soon," said Schmitz.

"We're trying to make some sense out of it. And I'm sure this will pass in a few months. In the meantime, all of us need to be a little patient and understanding," said Bhula.

Bhula's business was the recipient of one of the grants from the local Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency; the entire one million dollars has now been awarded to local businesses.