Hotter temperatures making recovery difficult for Hurricane Michael victims

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 25, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

For roofers and other laborers, these hotter temperatures have proven strenuous on their health as well as their work.

For many homes in Chattahoochee, the help of roofers, construction workers, and other laborers are helping many residents to move forward after destruction and devastation left behind by Hurricane Michael.

But for those that spend day in and out on the roof and outdoors, these heat proving unbeatable.

For Billy Jones, a chief welding inspector who specializes in pipelines, this weather is causing him to stay under the shade of his trailer, "It's terrible you have to be very careful about how you work and when you work."

Because of the extreme heat, workers are trying to find ways to stay safe. Ricardo Gallo, a construction worker and roofer shares, "It can get very hot up there so we always try to eat good and stay hydrated, stretch before we go up there as well and we try to keep our bodies in shape to do the work that we do."

Emergency Medical Responder, Preston Hooks, recommends what many workers are already doing to avoid heat exhaustion or stroke.

Gallo says that his crew takes their time doing their work, and numerous breaks to refresh, "There are times when we have to come down from the roof and actually take a break for maybe three or four hours."

Jones shares that he has seen first hand his crew members suffer from heat exhaustion, one even having a heat stroke. The solution?

"Water is really about the best thing, just keep drinking lots of water and hopefully that will get you through it," mentions Jones.

For handyman Ron Matteson, a kitchen designer and constructor, working out of his outdoor work area has proven unbearable.

"I try and beat the heat but its a difficult thing because a lot of people don't have their air conditioners on," he looks over at his home, "mine is not working in my house at all."

Not having air conditioning or a roof is something Matteson along with many others in the community face, "There's a lot of limitations and restrictions...there needs to be a little leeway because there is just not that many people to do the job."

That job, one for roofers and workers, which are in high demand in the area. Erezel Rios, a roofer, knows that there is a deficit of laborers in the area to help homeowners repair and move forward.

But as he shares in Spanish, his crew along with the others in the area, are trying to do their very best while also being concerned for themselves as they brave the heat.

Rios speaks in Spanish saying, "We have noticed that people have seen us working in various areas and they say they have been waiting for someone to do their roof or fix their electricity or air conditioning. But we are trying to help the most that we can, in the most basic ways. Now that it is hotter outside, we are trying to cover the roofs as fast as we can, and with whatever we can, just so that residents do not have problems in the future."

And with extreme weather, just before the beginning of summer, Jones states it important too, "Work smart and work safe and try to stay out of the heat."

And EMR Hooks says that besides keeping hydrated and cool its important especially for elderly, the youth, those with medical conditions, and those doing physical/laborious/outdoor work to immediately call 911 if they feel they are experiencing an emergency. He says its better to be extremely careful then catch it once its too late.

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

With a disaster relief bill being stalled in the House, residents living in areas devastated by Hurricane Michael are now, not only having to worry about recovery, but also the extreme heat.

Individuals specifically in Chattahoochee are trying to brave through the higher temperatures while continuing to rebuild.

Simply stated by Geneva Payne, "This weather is ridiculous it is! You have to run air and fans 24/7."

For this resident, as well as others, the weather is unbearable.

Diane Castro shares as she takes a second to stand in the shade, "Ain't nothing we can do about it but just try and deal with it in the best way we can."

This image from the National Weather Service of Tallahassee that was tweeted this morning, illustrates areas that are facing hotter temperatures in red/orange. Those areas, include Chattahoochee, and other locations that still have debris and vegetation loss due to Hurricane Michael.

Scott Hostetter, points to an open area in his front lawn, "There used to be a big cedar tree right here on the side of the house that actually took some of the roof and it shaded the house and shaded the driveway and what not for the kids to play in," looking at the empty spot, "and it ain't here no more so yea, its a little hotter now."

The majority of the homes up and down the streets can be seen sporting blue tarps, a constant reminder of the devastation that still exists here. And to make matters worse, residents like Hostetter do not have air conditioning.

Those like Castro, are simply trying to beat the heat. And on this hot Friday afternoon, she's created a community pool, for her family and friends to cool off, "The kids wanted to get wet so I just filled up the pool and let them enjoy themselves while it's hot."

Others like Hostetter, do not have a means to cool down, having no roof, "It bothers us with the heat and stuff like that because all we have is window units, but its a big house and it's a lot to try and cool off."

While many are still trying to recover from the Hurricane, this weather makes it harder for those like Payne, to move forward, "It seems like everyone can get some help except Chattahoochee, it might not be so but that's what it seems like to a lot of people in Chattahoochee."

And along with the heat comes the looming Hurricane season.

Castro states it's coming, "Right back again, well just pray nothing else happens."

Those affected are praying, and hoping that the Sunshine State has calmer weather in the coming months.

And with a laugh, Hostetter expresses, "Welcome to Florida, I mean it is what it is,"