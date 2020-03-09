House approves private school voucher expansion

By: Capitol News Service

March 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarship would be available to more 46,000 students beginning next school year under a bill approved by the Florida House Monday.

The legislation seeks to clear a backlog of 35,000 students waiting to get the scholarship to attend private schools, but Democratic lawmakers largely opposed the move.

They point to 83 religious private schools with anti-LGBTQ policies that are currently accepting the vouchers.

“So if we're talking about universal education, if we're talking about these advancements for all of our children everyone in this chamber is onboard for that. But when you are talking about entities that still have the ability to pick and choose the children they accept this is not universal acceptance,” said Rep. Tracie Davis.

The bill passed on an 81 to 39 vote, mostly down party lines.